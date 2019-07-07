Thompson, Vega and Guerrero shut out Dayton, South Bend wins 10-0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Riley Thompson, Carlos Vega and Fauris Guerrero combined for a shutout as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-0 on Sunday.

Thompson (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Alexis Diaz (6-4) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

South Bend went up 3-0 in the fourth after Christopher Morel hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Levi Jordan.

South Bend later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run sixth.

Morel tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Bren Spillane doubled and singled for the Dragons. Dayton was held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the South Bend staff recorded its 11th shutout of the year.

South Bend improved to 8-4 against Dayton this season.