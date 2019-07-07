Sports
Avelino’s homer leads Sacramento to 21-7 win over Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 21-7 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.
The home run by Avelino capped a five-run inning and gave the River Cats a 7-6 lead after Chris Shaw hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.
Starter Andrew Suarez (5-6) got the win while Ben Taylor (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
Yasmany Tomas homered, doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Aces. Travis Snider homered and tripled.
Comments