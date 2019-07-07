Frost hits walk-off homer in 10th, Winston-Salem beats Frederick 9-7

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Frost hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the 10th inning, as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Frederick Keys 9-7 on Sunday.

Earlier in the inning, Jordan George scored on a groundout to cut the Frederick lead to 7-6.

The Keys took a 7-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Patrick Dorrian scored when a runner was thrown out as part of a two-run inning.

Jose Nin (3-2) got the win in relief while Cameron Ming (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Keys squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Zach Jarrett tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Keys. Kirvin Moesquit tripled, doubled and singled.

With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 6-2 against Frederick this season.