Stephan, Sears and Wivinis shut out Clearwater, Tampa wins 2-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Stephan, JP Sears and Matt Wivinis combined for a shutout as the Tampa Tarpons topped the Clearwater Threshers 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Sears (4-4) went four scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one to get the win. Alejandro Requena (6-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out eight in the Florida State League game.

Both runs for Tampa came in the third inning when Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera hit RBI singles.

The Threshers were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

The Tarpons swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-1.