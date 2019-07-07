Moroff leads AZL Indians Blue to 5-4 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Max Moroff had two hits and three RBI as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL Indians Red 5-4 on Sunday.

Up 2-0 in the seventh, AZL Indians Blue added to its lead when Ike Freeman and Michael Amditis scored on an error, and Julian Escobedo scored on a double.

AZL Indians Red answered in the top of the next frame when Cesar Idrogo hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to three.

The AZL Indians Red saw their comeback attempt come up short after Yainer Diaz hit an RBI single and Idrogo hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the AZL Indians Blue lead to 5-4.

AZL Indians Blue starter Daritzon Feliz (1-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Juan Zapata (1-2) took the tough loss in the Arizona League game after giving up two runs and five hits over five innings.