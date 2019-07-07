Heineman, Gunkel lift New Orleans over San Antonio 3-2

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Tyler Heineman homered and singled as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Sunday.

Joe Gunkel doubled and singled for New Orleans.

San Antonio tied the game 1-1 in the third after Nate Orf hit an RBI double, scoring Jake Hager.

The Baby Cakes went out in front in the sixth inning when Gabriel Guerrero hit an RBI single, bringing home Deven Marrero.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Baby Cakes tacked on another run in the eighth when Austin Dean scored on an error.

San Antonio saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tuffy Gosewisch hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the New Orleans lead to 3-2.

Jordan Milbrath (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jon Olczak (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Missions, Gosewisch homered and doubled.