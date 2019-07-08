Spurs draft picks strong in 106-96 win over Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs' draft picks are stepping up in the NBA Summer League.

Second-round picks Keldon Johnson and Quinndary Weatherspoon each scored 19 points and first-rounder Luka Samanic added 16 to lead the Spurs to a 106-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Ben Moore scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Spurs (1-1), who shot 51 percent from the field.

The Spurs had three picks in the top 49 in the NBA draft and will be counting on them in what is expected to be a highly competitive Western Conference.

Samanic, the 19th overall pick, was 5 of 10 from the field with two 3-pointers and had four rebounds for Spurs Summer League coach Becky Hammon.

The Hornets, who are playing without their first-round pick PJ Washington due to a foot injury, got 23 points and seven rebounds from Miles Bridges, who competed in last year's dunk contest. Cody Martin, the team's second-round pick, had 15 points while Dwayne Bacon and Josh Perkins each added 14 for the Hornets (1-1).

WARRIORS 80, RAPTORS 71

Jacob Evans scored 24 points and Jordan Poole added 21, and the Warriors held off the Raptors in a matchup of two franchises that reached the NBA Finals last month.

The Warriors (1-1) shot 44 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

The Raptors were led by 21 points and 13 rebounds from Chris Boucher. Jordan Lloyd added 11 points for Toronto (0-1).

NETS 74, CROATIA 58

Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa each scored 15 points as the Nets (1-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Team Croatia.

The Nets won despite shooting 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

Croatia (0-2) was led by 12 points from Roko Badzim and 11 each from Zeljko and Marjan Vukovic.

TIMBERWOLVES 90, HAWKS 66

The Timberwolves spoiled DeAndre Hunter's Summer League debut, cruising past Atlanta.

Josh Okogie led Minnesota with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Keita Bates-Diop added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Minnesota won despite shooting just 37 percent from the field.

Omari Spellman led the Hawks with 16 points and eight rebounds. Hunter, the No. 4 pick in the draft out of Virginia, was limited to six points in 20 minutes on 2-of-8 shooting in 20 minutes.

NUGGETS 84, MAGIC 79

Terence Davis was 8 of 13 from the field with five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Nuggets (1-0) past the Magic. Brandon Goodwin had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Vlatko Cancar added 12 points.

Behind Davis, Denver made 11 3s.

Orlando was led by Erik McCree's 17 points. DaQuan Jeffries and Amile Jefferson each had 13 for Orlando (0-1).

CAVALIERS 82, BULLS 75

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 21 points and had eight assists to help the Cavs edge the Bulls.

JaCorey Williams and Dean Wade each added 11 points for Cleveland (1-1).

Mychal Mulder had 18 points and Coby White 15 for the Bull (1-1)s. White, the seventh overall pick in the draft, also had six rebounds, five assists and a steal but committed seven turnovers.

HEAT 93, JAZZ 81

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points and Duncan Robinson added 20 to lead the Heat.

Robinson also had 10 rebounds and Nunn had eight assists. Tyler Herro, the 13th overall pick had 16 points for Miami (2-0).

Willie Reed had 14 points and George King and second-round pick Miye added 11 points apiece for the Jazz (1-1).

SUNS 105, KNICKS 100 (OT)

James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points, Jared Harper and Rayvonte Rice added 19 apiece and the Suns beat R.J. Barrett and the Knicks in the first overtime game in the Summer League.

Rice hit the go-ahead 3-pointer early in the 2-minute extra session and Rice and Harper each hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds. Rice hit five 3-pointers and Palmer four for the Suns (1-0).

Ignas Brazdeikis, a second-round pick acquired in a trade, scored 30 points for the Knicks (0-2), going 11 of 19 from the field with three 3s, tying the game with a deep shot with 24 seconds left in regulation. Mitchell Robinson added 17 points. Barrett, the third overall pick, had eight points on 3 of 15 shooting along with eight turnovers but he also grabbed 10 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 97, ROCKETS 87

Gary Trent Jr scored 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 7 of 8 3-pointers, and the Trail Blazers topped the Rockets.

With Anfernee Simons adding 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance, the Blazers (1-1) went 14 of 26 behind the arc.

Isaiah Hartenstein led the Rockets (0-2) with 22 points and Chris Clemons had 19.

GRIZZLIES 87, CLIPPERS 75

Brandon Clark, the 21st overall pick, made a flashy debut in the Summer League with two big dunks in the first three minutes and scored 17 points to lift the Grizzlies over the Clipper.

Clark was 7-of-11 shooting and had four rebounds and two blocks. Grayson Allen also scored 17 points for the Grizzlies (2-0).

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 19 points for the Clippers (1-1) and Terance Mann had 12 rebounds. Memphis went 9 of 33 from 3-point range and shot 32% overall.