Rivera’s homer leads Lynchburg to 5-3 win over Myrtle Beach

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Mike Rivera hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday.

The home run by Rivera scored Mitch Reeves and Gavin Collins to give the Hillcats a 4-1 lead.

The Hillcats tacked on another run in the fifth when Will Benson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Steven Kwan.

Myrtle Beach saw its comeback attempt come up short after Delvin Zinn hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kevonte Mitchell in the sixth inning to cut the Lynchburg lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lynchburg southpaw Kirk McCarty (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Javier Assad (2-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over six innings.