Kowar leads NW Arkansas to 3-1 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jackson Kowar hurled 6 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Tulsa Drillers in a 3-1 win on Friday.

Kowar (1-1) allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

NW Arkansas got on the board first in the third inning when D.J. Burt scored on a wild pitch and Nick Heath scored on a single.

The Drillers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Zach McKinstry hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Naturals tacked on another run in the ninth when Taylor Featherston hit a solo home run.

Edward Paredes (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

With the win, NW Arkansas improved to 6-3 against Tulsa this season.