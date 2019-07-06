Goldfarb’s run leads Great Falls to 3-2 win over Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Jakob Goldfarb scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 3-2 on Friday.

Goldfarb scored after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Cameron Simmons and then went to third on a single by Simmons.

The single by Simmons scored Sam Abbott to tie the game 2-2.

The Mustangs went up 2-1 when TJ Hopkins scored on an error in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Abbott homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Rigo Fernandez (2-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Cachutt (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.