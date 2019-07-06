Scruggs, Asencio lead Yucatan to 9-0 win over Durango

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Xavier Scruggs hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Yeison Asencio homered twice and had three hits as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Generales de Durango 9-0 on Friday.

The double by Scruggs, part of a three-run inning, gave the Leones a 2-0 lead before Jose Aguilar hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Leones later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Yucatan starter Jose Samayoa (3-2) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ivan Pineyro (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

The Generales were blanked for the third time this season, while the Leones' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, Yucatan improved to 3-1 against Durango this season.