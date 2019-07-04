Jones, Jones carry Clinton to 6-2 win over Peoria

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Thomas Jones had three hits and three RBI, and Tyler Jones threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 6-2 on Thursday.

Tyler Jones (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing three hits.

Clinton got on the board first in the fourth inning when Evan Edwards and Thomas Jones hit RBI doubles.

The LumberKings later tacked on four runs in the fifth, including a two-run single by Thomas Jones.

Michael Baird (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six in the Midwest League game.

Brandon Riley tripled and doubled, driving home two runs for the Chiefs.

With the win, Clinton improved to 9-2 against Peoria this season.