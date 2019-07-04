Leal, Amaya carry Myrtle Beach to 6-0 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Miguel Amaya homered and had four hits, driving in three, and Erick Leal allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-0 on Thursday. The Hillcats saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Leal (1-1) struck out eight and walked two to get the win.

In the top of the third, Myrtle Beach took the lead on a single by Amaya that scored Jimmy Herron. The Pelicans then added four runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Delvin Zinn and Amaya hit RBI singles, while Amaya hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Juan Hillman (3-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Hillcats were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.