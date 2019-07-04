Akins’ homer leads Cedar Rapids to 4-2 win over Burlington

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Jared Akins hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 4-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Thursday.

The home run by Akins scored Gilberto Celestino and Chris Williams to break a scoreless tie.

After Cedar Rapids added a run in the seventh on a triple by Celestino, the Bees cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Nonie Williams hit a two-run home run.

Cedar Rapids starter Luis Rijo (2-5) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Alvarado (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over six innings.

Cedar Rapids improved to 9-4 against Burlington this season.