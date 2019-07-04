Cesar’s single leads Oaxaca over Tijuana in 11 innings

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Randy Cesar hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 1-0 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Wednesday.

Alonzo Harris scored the go-ahead run on the single after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a single by Moises Sierra.

Jonathan Partida (1-0) got the win in relief while Jason Urquidez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Toros were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Guerreros' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.