Martinez’s double leads Dayton to 4-2 win over Bowling Green

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Juan Martinez hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday. With the loss, the Hot Rods snapped an eight-game winning streak.

The double by Martinez scored Brian Rey and Pabel Manzanero to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

The Dragons tacked on another run in the seventh when Morgan Lofstrom scored on an error.

Starter Ricky Salinas (4-3) got the win while Miller Hogan (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Bowling Green is 7-3 against Dayton this season.