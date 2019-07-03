Reds’ Scooter Gennett leaves after 2nd at-bat

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward, left, reaches second on an infield single by Addison Russell as Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (3) defends during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Scooter Gennett left after striking out in his second at-bat Wednesday night during the Reds' game against the Brewers.

Gennett was activated from the injured list last week after recovering from a severe groin injury suffered during spring training. He's 2 for 19 with a pair of singles in five games.

He flied out and struck out against Jhoulys Chacin, then left the game an inning later.

The Reds have sorely missed Gennett, who had 50 homers and 189 RBIs in the last two seasons. He was an All-Star for the first time last year, when he finished second to Milwaukee's Christian Yelich for the batting title at .310.