Gomez hits walk-off homer in ninth, Reading beats New Hampshire 3-2

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Gomez hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Fisher Cats took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Vinny Capra scored on a sacrifice.

Reliever Jeff Singer (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run over three innings. Nash Knight (0-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the Eastern League game.

The Fightin Phils swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-1.