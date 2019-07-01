Tolbert, Basabe lead Visalia to 6-0 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- L.T. Tolbert hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, and Luis Alejandro Basabe had four hits and two RBI as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Modesto Nuts 6-0 on Sunday.

The double by Tolbert, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 3-0 lead before Basabe hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Visalia starter Josh Green (7-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Penn Murfee (3-2) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

The Nuts were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Rawhide's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.