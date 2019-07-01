Stefanic’s double leads Inland Empire to 6-4 win over Lake Elsinore

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Michael Stefanic hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 6-4 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday.

The double by Stefanic, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Franklin Torres hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

Travis Herrin (3-2) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Franklin Van Gurp (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Allen Cordoba singled three times, also stealing a base for the Storm.