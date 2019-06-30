Castro’s double leads Lancaster over Rancho Cuca. in 12 innings

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Lancaster JetHawks to a 6-4 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday.

Matt McLaughlin scored the go-ahead run on the double after he reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on a double by Castro. Later in the inning, Lancaster added an insurance run when Castro scored on a wild pitch.

Castro doubled and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Tommy Doyle (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Connor Strain (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Jeter Downs homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Quakes.