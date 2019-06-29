Gwinnett beats Indianapolis 5-2

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jack Lopez and Ryan LaMarre scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday.

The play gave the Stripers a 3-2 lead.

The Stripers later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jonathan Morales hit an RBI single, while Luis Marte hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Gwinnett right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Mitch Keller (6-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 7-1 against Indianapolis this season.