Sports
Bush’s run leads Kannapolis to 7-4 win over West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryce Bush scored on a forceout in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 7-4 win over the West Virginia Power on Friday.
The forceout started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Intimidators a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Amado Nunez hit an RBI single and Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run single.
In the bottom of the sixth, West Virginia cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Joseph Rosa.
Starter Johan Dominguez (4-3) got the win while Josias De Los Santos (0-5) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.
Kannapolis improved to 4-1 against West Virginia this season.
Comments