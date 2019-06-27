Sports
Shaver, Robinson lead the way for Corpus Christi
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Colton Shaver homered and singled as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Thursday.
Chuckie Robinson homered and singled for Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fifth after Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run.
The Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luis Torrens hit a solo home run.
Corpus Christi right-hander Cristian Javier (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle Lloyd (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Torrens homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Sod Poodles.
