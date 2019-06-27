Hernandez, Henry lead Carolina to 4-1 win over Potomac

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Payton Henry homered and had two hits, and Nelson Hernandez allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 innings as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Potomac Nationals 4-1 on Thursday.

Hernandez (8-5) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Carolina started the scoring in the first inning when Rob Henry hit a two-run single.

After Carolina added two runs in the sixth, the Nationals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jakson Reetz hit an RBI double, scoring Telmito Agustin.

Nick Raquet (5-8) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out 10 and walked one.

With the win, Carolina improved to 9-2 against Potomac this season.