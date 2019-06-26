Peralta, Hall lift Delmarva over Lakewood 3-1

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Adam Hall homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Ofelky Peralta hurled five scoreless innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 3-1 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Shorebirds swept the three-game series.

Peralta (5-2) struck out four and walked four to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Delmarva added to its lead when Hall hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Lakewood answered in the top of the next frame when Ben Pelletier hit a solo home run to get within two.

Francisco Morales (1-4) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Delmarva improved to 10-1 against Lakewood this season.