Castro, Lester spur Erie to 10-0 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Josh Lester hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Anthony Castro allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Castro (3-1) struck out seven and walked four to get the win.

In the top of the first, Erie exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Lester. The SeaWolves then added a run in the fifth and four in the sixth. In the fifth, Cam Gibson hit a solo home run, while Chace Numata and Luke Burch drove in one run each in the sixth.

Luc Rennie (0-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 10 runs and 10 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Rumble Ponies were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 6-2 against Erie this season.