Paulino, Harris lead the way for AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhoan Paulino was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs as the AZL Athletics Green beat the AZL Indians Blue 7-3 on Wednesday.

Dustin Harris singled three times with three RBIs for AZL Athletics Green.

AZL Athletics Green started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it put up five runs, including a bases-clearing double by Wilson Alvarez.

The AZL Athletics Green later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Harris hit an RBI single before he singled to score Paulino in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jorge Juan (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Indians Blue starter Daritzon Feliz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Joab Gonzalez doubled and singled for the AZL Indians Blue.