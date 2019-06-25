Vicens’ single leads Eugene to 5-3 win over Tri-City

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Brandon Vicens hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Monday.

The single by Vicens gave the Emeralds a 4-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Eugene. Earlier in the inning, Edmond Americaan and Jonathan Soto hit RBI singles.

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the third when Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run.

Niels Stone (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tri-City starter Jason Blanchard (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.