Pache’s homer leads Mississippi to 1-0 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Cristian Pache hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Mississippi Braves a 1-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Monday.

Mississippi starter Tucker Davidson (3-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bowden Francis (4-5) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after giving up one run and eight hits over six innings.

The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.