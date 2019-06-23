Rosario helps to shut out Boise, Spokane wins 5-0

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Rosario and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Spokane Indians beat the Boise Hawks 5-0 on Saturday.

Rosario (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out two to get the win. Breiling Eusebio (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game.

Spokane scored four runs in the second, including a two-run single by Obie Ricumstrict. The Indians scored again in the fourth inning, when Ricumstrict hit an RBI single, scoring David Garcia.

The Hawks were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Indians' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.