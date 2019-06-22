Almond’s homer leads Kane County to 4-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Zachery Almond hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 4-2 win over the Burlington Bees in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Almond scored Zack Shannon and was the game's last scoring play.

Keshawn Lynch hit an RBI single, bringing home Blaze Alexander in the second inning to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. The Bees came back to take the lead in the third inning when Kevin Maitan hit a two-run home run.

Kane County tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Lynch hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Herrera.

Chester Pimentel (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Eduardo Del Rosario (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Cougars swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2.