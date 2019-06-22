Graham, Ferguson lead the way for Aberdeen

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Tristan Graham singled three times, scoring two runs as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 11-2 on Saturday.

Jaylen Ferguson homered and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Aberdeen.

Down 1-0, the IronBirds took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Jordan Cannon and Zachary McLeod both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Aberdeen later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run ninth, when Irving Ortega scored on a groundout to help punctuate the blowout.

Aberdeen right-hander Adam Stauffer (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Christopher Gau (0-2) took the tough loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and two hits over 5 1/3 innings.