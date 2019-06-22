Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying

In this photo provided by the NHRA, BrittanyForce drives her way to a place her at the top of the Top Fuel category Friday, June 21, 2019, at the annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Jerry Foss

Brittany Force topped qualifying Saturday in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Force picked up her fourth Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier of the year with a 3.712-second run at 328.38 mph from Friday night.

"I'm feeling confident going into this weekend," Force said. "We stayed after in Bristol and we tested all day on Monday, hoping to find some things and figure it out before coming out to the last of this four in row. That second run was a beautiful run. Putting a 71 on the board was just awesome."

Ron Capps took the top spot in Funny Car, Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec was No. 1 in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Capps had a 3.879 at 329.18 on Friday, Kramer ran a 6.559 at 210.18 on Friday, and Krawiec had a 6.843 at 197.45 on Saturday.