Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Colorado Rockies (40-35, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.26 ERA, .82 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched nine innings, giving up two runs on three hits with 16 strikeouts against Colorado.

The Dodgers are 21-8 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 124 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 25, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Rockies are 16-13 against NL West Division teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Max Muncy is 11-for-31 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 19 home runs and is batting .323. Blackmon is 25-for-52 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .332 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (hand), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand).