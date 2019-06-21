Nelson’s homer leads Lake County to 9-4 win over West Michigan

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Hosea Nelson hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 9-4 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Nelson started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Captains a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Lake County scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Jonathan Engelmann.

Lake County starter Thomas Ponticelli (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adam Wolf (2-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Vinny Esposito was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs for the Whitecaps.