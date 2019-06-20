Pistons take international prospect Doumbouya at No. 15

Sekou Doumbouya, of France, attends the NBA Draft basketball media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 201,9 in New York. The draft will be held Thursday, June 20. AP Photo

The Detroit Pistons have drafted Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Doumbouya played last season in France's top pro league. He does not turn 19 until December, but he could develop into a contributor for the Pistons at both ends of the floor.

Detroit made the postseason this year but was swept by Milwaukee in the first round. The Pistons did not have a first-round pick last year.

A native of Conakry, Guinea, Doumbouya moved to France when he was a year old. He began playing basketball when he was 12, and he averaged 17.8 points per game for France at the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.