Nevada’s Cody Martin drafted by Charlotte Hornets in 2nd round of NBA Draft

Forward Cody Martin (11) and his twin brother, Caleb, started at N.C. State before transferring to Nevada. AP

Cody Martin

Height: 6-7. Weight: 200.

Drafted: Second round, 36th overall.

Position(s): Small forward.

College: Nevada.

What he offers: He’s a solid defender, above-average passer, and had a 3-1 assist turnover ratio.





Worth mentioning: Cody and his twin brother, Caleb, will turn 24 before the start of the NBA season. They transferred from N.C. State after two seasons. Cody Martin is another young, versatile back court player for the Hornets. He might not get a lot of minutes this year, but Martin could follow the path of Dwayne Bacon and Devonte Graham in spending time with the Greensboro Swarm in the G-League learning the Hornets’ system.

Bet you didn’t know: He’s from Mocksville, which is about an hour’s drive north of Charlotte.