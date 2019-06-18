Zimmermann, Rifaela lead Bowie to 2-0 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Bruce Zimmermann tossed a four-hit shutout and Ademar Rifaela hit a two-run home run and had two hits, as the Bowie Baysox topped the Hartford Yard Goats 2-0 on Tuesday.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Bowie's Zimmermann and Hartford's Jack Wynkoop delivered great starts. Zimmermann (2-1) struck out nine to get the win. Wynkoop (5-7) went eight innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out two to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game.

The only score of the game came in the first inning when Rifaela hit a two-run home run.

Mason McCoy singled three times in the win.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.