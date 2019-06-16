Lebron hits walk-off homer, Ogden beats Grand Junction 7-6

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Rolando Lebron hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 7-6 on Sunday.

The Rockies tied the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Max George hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run inning.

Lebron homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Reza Aleaziz (1-0) got the win in relief while Cayden Hatcher (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

George homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle singled twice, also stealing a base.