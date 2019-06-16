Avans, Downs lift Rancho Cuca. over Lake Elsinore 8-3

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Avans doubled twice and singled as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-3 on Saturday.

Jeter Downs homered and doubled with two RBIs for Rancho Cuca..

Rancho Cuca. started the scoring in the first inning when Jeren Kendall hit a solo home run and Starling Heredia drew a bases-loaded walk.

After Rancho Cuca. added a run in the second when Downs hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Avans, the Storm cut into the deficit in the third inning when Esteury Ruiz and Gabriel Arias hit RBI doubles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Connor Mitchell (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Reiss Knehr (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 11-3 against Lake Elsinore this season.