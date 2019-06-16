Bernard scores winning run in 10th, Lancaster beats Inland Empire 5-4 in walk-off finish

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Austin Bernard with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 5-4 on Saturday.

Bernard scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Matt Hearn.

The 66ers tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Brett Bond hit a solo home run.

Lancaster starter Garrett Schilling went seven innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. He also struck out nine and walked one. Nick Kennedy (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Warren (2-6) took the loss in the California League game.