Giants homer 3 times in 5-3 victory over Brewers

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith, front right, celebrates with assistant hitting coach Rick Schu after the Giants defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2019. AP Photo

Pablo Sandoval, Kevin Pillar and Mike Yastrzemski homered and Drew Pomeranz pitched into the sixth inning, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Friday night.

Yastrzemski's two-run drive to center off Alex Claudio made it 5-2 in the seventh. It was the second homer for the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski since making his major league debut May 25.

Last-place San Francisco earned its third straight win and seventh in 11 overall. Pomeranz (2-6) allowed two unearned runs in five-plus innings in his first win since April 24.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (7-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five innings in his first loss since Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. Davies was the first Brewers starter to open a season with seven straight winning decisions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The NL Central-leading Brewers had won five of six.

After Yastrzemski connected, Milwaukee got one back in the eighth when Jesús Aguilar scored on a wild pitch. But Mark Melancon got Lorenzo Cain to fly out with the tying runs in scoring position.

Will Smith worked a scoreless ninth for his 17th save in 17 attempts.

Pomeranz gave up five hits in his second straight solid start after going 0-3 with a ghastly 19.16 ERA in May. He struck out five and walked three.

The 30-year-old left-hander got a no-decision despite pitching five scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over Clayton Kershaw and the NL West-leading Dodgers on June 7.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Sandoval's two-run homer off Davies in the fourth. Sandoval's ninth homer was an opposite-field shot to left.

Pillar snapped a 2-2 tie with a solo drive in the fifth for his eighth of the season.

MVP STUFF

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich went 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The reigning NL MVP also stole his 15th base in 16 attempts to move into a tie for the NL lead with Arizona's Jarrod Dyson.

TRADED

The Brewers traded right-hander Jake Petricka to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

WORTH NOTING

Giants first base coach José Alguacil missed the game to attend his son's graduation. Field coordinator Antoan Richardson replaced him.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacín (lower back) threw a side outing and is expected to come of the injured list to start Monday's game in San Diego, manager Craig Counsell said. ... LHP Gio Gonzalez (left arm) threw on flat ground. It's not known when he'll be able to throw off a mound.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-1, 12.00 ERA) will make his second start after missing all of 2018 recovering from right shoulder surgery. He is 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in five career starts against San Francisco.

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.83 ERA) is 7-4 with a 2.63 ERA in 12 career starts against the Brewers.