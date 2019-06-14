Fry’s homer leads Wisconsin to 3-2 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- David Fry hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 3-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday.

The home run by Fry scored Brice Turang to give the Timber Rattlers a 2-1 lead.

The Timber Rattlers tacked on another run in the fourth when Gabriel Garcia hit a solo home run.

Quad Cities saw its comeback attempt come up short after Trey Dawson hit an RBI single, driving in Freudis Nova in the ninth inning to cut the Wisconsin lead to 3-2.

Wisconsin right-hander Adam Hill (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brett Daniels (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over five innings.

Nova doubled and singled three times for the River Bandits.