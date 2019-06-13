Hollins leads Clinton over Peoria 3-1

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Bubba Hollins doubled and singled twice as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 3-1 on Thursday.

After five scoreless innings, Clinton got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an RBI double by Hollins and an RBI single by Davis Bradshaw.

In the top of the ninth, Peoria saw its comeback attempt come up short after Juan Yepez scored on a forceout to get within two.

Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero (3-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Diego Cordero (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brendan Donovan reached base four times for the Chiefs.

With the win, Clinton improved to 4-2 against Peoria this season.