Green’s homer leads Sacramento to 5-4 win over Omaha

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Zach Green hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday.

The home run by Green capped a four-run inning and gave the River Cats a 5-4 lead after Francisco Pena hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Omaha took a 4-0 lead behind a two-run home run by Brett Phillips in the second inning. Sacramento answered in the seventh inning when Green hit a solo home run.

Sam Selman (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jake Newberry (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jecksson Flores tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Storm Chasers.