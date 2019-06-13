Watkins’ single leads Tijuana to 10-7 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Logan Watkins hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 10-7 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Wednesday.

The single by Watkins started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Toros an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Junior Lake drew a bases-loaded walk and Isaac Rodriguez Salazar scored on an error.

Rodriguez Salazar hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to help give the Toros a 6-3 lead. The Sultanes came back to take a 7-6 lead in the seventh inning when Victor Mendoza hit an RBI double and then scored on a three-run home run by Chris Roberson.

Tijuana tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Lake scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Sanchez (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Wirfin Obispo (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.