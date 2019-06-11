AP source: Saints, Cameron Jordan agree on 3-year extension

A person familiar with the situation says Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who has been New Orleans' sack leader in six of the past seven seasons, has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $55.5 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the extension, which follows the two years left on his current contract and runs through 2023, is not expected to be signed until Wednesday and has not been announced.

Jordan, who spoke after a minicamp practice on Tuesday, is not confirming the deal but is not denying a verbal agreement, either. He says he intends to play in New Orleans as long as possible and doesn't want to uproot his family.

Jordan had 12 sacks last season and 13 in 2017, when he also was selected as an All-Pro.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Jordan was a 2011 first-round pick and will be 30 this season.