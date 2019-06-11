Cowart’s single leads Salt Lake to 9-7 win over Round Rock

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Kaleb Cowart hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 9-7 win over the Round Rock Express on Monday.

The single by Cowart came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Bees a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Roberto Pena hit an RBI single, driving in Cowart.

The Bees later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Matt Thaiss hit a solo home run, while Taylor Ward hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Round Rock saw its comeback attempt come up short after Anibal Sierra hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Salt Lake lead to 9-7.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salt Lake starter Patrick Sandoval (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brandon Bielak (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Taylor Jones doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Express.