Davis homers for 1st time in month, A’s beat Rangers 9-8

Oakland Athletics Khris Davis (2) celebrates hist two-run home run with Marcus Semien (10), left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo

Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as the Oakland Athletics built an eight-run lead, then hung on to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Sunday for a four-game split.

Davis hit a two-run homer off Drew Smyly (1-5) in the third inning, his 13th home run this season but first since May 13. Davis sustained a left hip and oblique injury on May 5, tried to played through it and was out from May 22-31. Davis has 17 homers in 32 games at Globe Life Park, and he added an RBI single in the ninth against Jose Leclerc, giving him 34 RBIs this season.

Frankie Montas (8-2) improved to 4-0 in his last seven starts, allowing three runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings. He matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, getting his final six outs on Ks.

Matt Olson homered in the second off Smyly, who gave up five runs and six hits in three innings. Smyly has an 8.40 ERA and failed to finish four innings for the fifth time in nine starts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Texas trailed 8-3 in the eighth when Asdrúbal Cabrera and Rougned Odor hit consecutive RBI doubles, and Odor stole home off left-hander Ryan Buchter, who was slow to step off the rubber and thrown home.

Cabrera hit an RBI single in the ninth against Blake Treinen, and Texas closed to 9-8 within on a run-scoring passed ball by Josh Phegley. Odor walked and with runners on first and second, Treinen retired Ronald Guzmán on a game-ending flyout for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Stephen Piscotty hit a line drive off Smyly's left knee in the second inning. Smyly was examined by head trainer Matt Lucero, and Olson then hit the next pitch into the upper deck in right field. Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano followed with back-to-back singles, and Phegley's sacrifice fly put the A's ahead 3-0.

Hunter Pence robbed Mark Canha of an extra-base hit in the first inning. Pence ran to the wall in left, leaped and made the catch at the out-of-town scoreboard with his left hand while clutching the scoreboard's protective rubber netting with his right hand.

Peter Fairbanks became the eighth Rangers pitcher to make his major league debut this season. The 25-year-old right-hander entered in the fifth, struck out the side, then pitched a hitless sixth.

SHORT HOPS

Ramón Laureano extended his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest current one in the major leagues, with a second-inning single. . The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 5 minutes. . The Rangers observed a moment of silence before the game for former manager Frank Lucchesi, who died Saturday at age 92.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Matt Bush (elbow), who began an injury rehab with Double-A Frisco on Saturday, could return to the major league roster this month.

UP NEXT

A's: RHP Tanner Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday to open a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (5-4, 2.74), fifth in the American League in ERA, will begin a four-game series at Boston.